Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 254.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSI. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.13.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $3.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.22. 13,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,244. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $128.80 and a fifty-two week high of $185.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 136.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

