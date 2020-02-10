Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $105,000 in Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 39.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 123.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 69,196 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 129.8% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 15.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 200,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the period. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SBGL stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 999,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.29. Sibanye Gold Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $11.27.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

