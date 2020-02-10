Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 647 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 47,647 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after buying an additional 10,484 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTAP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.63. 44,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,424. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.24.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

