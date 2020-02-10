Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,002 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 41.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,040,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,741,000 after buying an additional 306,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 54,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,867. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

