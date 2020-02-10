Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 659 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credicorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAP traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,018. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $198.93 and a one year high of $252.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.16). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

