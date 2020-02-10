QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 48,063 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,879,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 66,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.60. 7,459,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,127,690. The company has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.38 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

