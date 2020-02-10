Qualys’ (QLYS) Hold Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QLYS. ValuEngine upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.65.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $88.57. 160,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,377. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.36. Qualys has a 1-year low of $72.76 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

In other Qualys news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 34,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $2,856,753.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,614,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,609,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total value of $84,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,771,423.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,353. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Qualys by 4,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 152,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Qualys by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Qualys by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.