Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) Shares Purchased by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qudian Inc – (NYSE:QD) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,973,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,923 shares during the period. Qudian comprises 6.4% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned 1.68% of Qudian worth $23,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Qudian by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qudian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on QD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Qudian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Qudian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. CICC Research cut shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Qudian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Qudian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.03 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Qudian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

NYSE QD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 128,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,177,155. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Qudian Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $818.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qudian Inc – will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

