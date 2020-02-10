Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $2.76 on Monday, hitting $240.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,805. The company has a market cap of $258.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.