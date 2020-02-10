Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 2,119 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 126,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 115,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,937,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,716,000 after buying an additional 160,880 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,774,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

