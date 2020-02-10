Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 306 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.50. The company had a trading volume of 579,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,538. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.53 and a 52 week high of $251.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.52%.

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.83.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

