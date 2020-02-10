Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 3,308 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746,543 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,744,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,891,000 after buying an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,322,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.24. 143,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,092. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.47. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $103.58 and a 1 year high of $121.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

