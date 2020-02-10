Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 392 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 22,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,197. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $110.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

