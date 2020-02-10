Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 5,405 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCL. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,273,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 258.9% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 817,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,553,000 after acquiring an additional 589,728 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,210,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,383,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.77. 3,699,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,785,294. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.87. Carnival Corp has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Carnival from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Carnival presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

