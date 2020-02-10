Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 542 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.94. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $118.42 and a twelve month high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

