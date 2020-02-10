Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 81 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.97. 1,117,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,757,754. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day moving average of $114.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $193,402.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 21,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,516,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,018 shares of company stock worth $3,721,765 in the last three months.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

