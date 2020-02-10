QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuickLogic to and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of QuickLogic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuickLogic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.83.

NASDAQ:QUIK opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. QuickLogic has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $14.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuickLogic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of QuickLogic worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.