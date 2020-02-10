QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ QNST traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 526 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a market cap of $766.76 million, a PE ratio of 114.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.87.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,164,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after purchasing an additional 162,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 35,539 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,043,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

