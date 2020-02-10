Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.13–0.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.6-93.2 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.11-0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RPD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.28.

RPD stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 629,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.88. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,160,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,920 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

