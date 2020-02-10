Raymond James Reiterates “C$15.00” Price Target for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been given a C$15.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

TSE CCO traded up C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$11.72. 876,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$11.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.96. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$10.60 and a 1 year high of C$17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

