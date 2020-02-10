REBL Market Capitalization Achieves $85,109.00 (REBL)

REBL (CURRENCY:REBL) traded 142.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One REBL token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). REBL has a total market capitalization of $85,109.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of REBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, REBL has traded up 163% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.19 or 0.03484761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00252056 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00136978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About REBL

REBL’s launch date was November 4th, 2017. REBL’s total supply is 326,480,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,671,673 tokens. The Reddit community for REBL is /r/RebelliousCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . REBL’s official Twitter account is @RebelliousCoin . The official website for REBL is www.rebellious.io

Buying and Selling REBL

REBL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REBL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REBL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

