Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE: BSM):

2/6/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Black Stone Minerals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

1/20/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Black Stone Minerals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Black Stone Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

BSM traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $9.84. 708,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,647. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.58. Black Stone Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Get Black Stone Minerals LP alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.20%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 102.07%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 673,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 163,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 15,587 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,421,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,457,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after purchasing an additional 50,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.