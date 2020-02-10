Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Sunday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,598.24 ($86.80).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 6,478 ($85.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,198.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,155.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.