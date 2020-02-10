Reconstruction Capital II (LON:RC2) Shares Down 37.7%

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (LON:RC2) dropped 37.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), approximately 8,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 21,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $187,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91.

Reconstruction Capital II Company Profile (LON:RC2)

Reconstruction Capital II Limited (The Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is the provision of capital growth. The Fund, through its private equity program, invests in private companies operating in Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and neighboring countries. The Fund’s investment programs include private equity program and trading program.

