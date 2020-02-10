REDW Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 5,613 Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

REDW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $951,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,212.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 271,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.38. 161,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $32.23 and a 52-week high of $42.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 108.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

