REDW Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 226.6% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 77,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 373,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,710 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,332,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 46,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $33.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,505. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

