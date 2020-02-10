REDW Wealth LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,346 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 31.8% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $57,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 290.3% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 45.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.51 during trading on Monday. 1,082,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

