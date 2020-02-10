REDW Wealth LLC Sells 353 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

REDW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.4% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Walmart by 1,633.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after acquiring an additional 982,395 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,595,000 after acquiring an additional 807,470 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 214,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 546,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.51.

WMT stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,463,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $95.14 and a twelve month high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.