Redwood Investments LLC Sells 17,483 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 78.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,483 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $3,053,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.18.

Shares of CTAS traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.45. 173,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,140. The company has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.79 and its 200-day moving average is $265.30. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $190.63 and a 52 week high of $294.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

