Regal Beloit’s (RBC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Stephens in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $91.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $88.00. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE RBC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.41. The stock had a trading volume of 67,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,003. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $67.74 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.43.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,170,000 after acquiring an additional 69,979 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after acquiring an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after buying an additional 323,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

