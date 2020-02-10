Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $312,813,000 after buying an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.23. 7,872,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The company has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200 day moving average of $251.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

