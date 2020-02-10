Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 7,361 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,950 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,541,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 679,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 299,797 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Republic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $24.10.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

