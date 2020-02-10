Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

CSCO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.33. 8,096,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.