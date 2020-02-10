Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.74. 109,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,903. Expedia Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

