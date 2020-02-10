Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $334.65. 148,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $335.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $327.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

