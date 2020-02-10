Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 164 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.50.

HUM traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $354.33. The company had a trading volume of 21,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,639. The company has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.