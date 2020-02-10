Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX stock opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.45. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.