REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of REMYY opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

