ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 9.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Surevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 20,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,932,561.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,051,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,645. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Shares of RMD opened at $171.46 on Monday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

