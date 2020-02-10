Rhumbline Advisers Buys 53,419 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330,151 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $289,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,472,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

