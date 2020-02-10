Rhumbline Advisers Has $224.44 Million Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,874 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,666 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Paypal were worth $224,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 2,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.06. 4,862,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

