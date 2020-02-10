Rhumbline Advisers Has $454.53 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,546,130 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,477 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $454,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $231,806,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,178,244 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,708,324,000 after purchasing an additional 539,880 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after purchasing an additional 438,856 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.03. 3,145,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,310. The company has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.