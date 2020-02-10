Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,639 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,987 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cigna were worth $145,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,324 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $1.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.32. 2,021,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,194. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.37 and a 200 day moving average of $179.95. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total value of $1,395,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,494.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock worth $4,544,074. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

