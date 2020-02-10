Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,743 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $127,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after purchasing an additional 113,496 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,426 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 545,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,490,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.18.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,547,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average is $145.49. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,747 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

