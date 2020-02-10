RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 251 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,843,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $18.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,497.13. 794,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,027.03 and a 52 week high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.