Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Trading 1.2% Higher

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A) shares traded up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$67.85 and last traded at C$67.85, 684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.04.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86.

About Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

