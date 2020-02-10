Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $389.50.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $391.80. 18,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $294.81 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $369.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.47.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

