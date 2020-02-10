Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $304.33.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.68. 994,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 12-month low of $214.56 and a 12-month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,825.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 91.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.