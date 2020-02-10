Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RGLD. B. Riley downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.10 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $106.78. 13,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,960. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.