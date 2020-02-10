Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,768 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 58.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.30. 4,219,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,340,675. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $72.36 and a 12 month high of $92.45. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.57.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

